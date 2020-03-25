



Andrew Atkinson LEADER EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Calcines, The Voice UK, Team Will.i.am

Andrew Atkinson has a LEADER EXCLUSIVE with singing star Lucy Calcines, who is in The Voice UK Team Will.i.am reaching the live semi-finals.

The Voice coaches, of Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Meghan Trainor chopped their teams during The Voice Battles and also had the opportunity to steal one act from each other.

Lucy reached the knockout stage, where artists perform a ‘killer song’ of their choosing – and the team relevant coach pick two members of their team to go through to the live shows – creating a Final 8 for the public vote, having sent 16 home.

The Voice live semi-finals will take place later this year, following the coronavirus outbreak pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to me, Lucy said: “I live in the UK by myself. I came here to get my degree in Music Business & Arts Management.

“My parents, born in Havana, Cuba, live in the Canary Islands. I’d like to perform in Spain and maybe do a few shows, once ‘The Voice’ is finished!”.

The Voice: LUCY CALCINES EXCLUSIVE – coming soon!