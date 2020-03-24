Ryanair closing down for almost 3 months





Ryanair announced on March 24 it expects to operate no further commercial flights between 24 March and June 2020.

Europe’s biggest budget airline Ryanair has taken the unprecedented restrictions measures placed on travel following the global coronavirus outbreak.

“We do not expect to operate flights during the months of April and May at this time, but this will clearly depend upon Government advice, and we will in all cases comply with these instructions,” said the airline’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, in a statement.

Ryanair would be offering repatriation flights and to move emergency food supplies, vital medicine and personal protective equipment around Europe, where needed.

“As Europe’s borders become congested or closed, it’s vital Ryanair plays its part to keep vital medicines and food supplies moving.

“We are continuing to work with EU governments on rescue flights to return stranded passengers to their home country.

“In all cases, these flights take place under maximum safety, with daily disinfecting of aircraft, and no trolley service to minimise social contact,” said Michael O’Leary.

Passengers whose Ryanair flights have been cancelled, due to new travel restrictions, will receive an email outlining their options over the next two weeks.