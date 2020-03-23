What do you do when football’s cancelled – self isolating – and you live alone?





Well, what do you do when football’s cancelled – you’re self isolating – and you live alone?

That is what fellow Prestonian and friend John Martin asked me, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, that is now taking a grip of the UK.

At present 300,000 people are affected globally and 13,000 deaths since the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in China.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Mother’s day, March 22, after almost 6,000 coronavirus cases, that he is putting in place more measures: “Unprecedented steps are being taken – to slow the spread of the disease – and save thousands of lives.

“We had to do more, to make sure that people understand. The measures set out are crucial to follow.

“Follow the social distancing advice. Take advice seriously. It’s crucial. I know how difficult it is, but you are doing your bit, by taking and acting upon the advice.”

However, despite the advice given many are ignoring it, putting the public at risk.

John, 65, who likes a pint, a joker and loves a bit of banter, said of the COVID-19 epidemic throughout Europe, and that has now hit the UK said: “With the coronavirus and the instructions by the government. Keep your distance, so that not to spread the virus.

“I shopped in Morrisons and there were a few hundred people in. Bumping into people – to get down the aisles.”

John added: “Queuing up at the tills – being in close contact with people – for a good 45 minutes.”

Of public transport: “A bus was half full, going into the city – close contact again – for 30 minutes.

“Some tubes in London were closed – but not all – close contact again,” said John, who also criticised companies employing large numbers: “They are not closing. Some of them have thousands of workers going in. Close contact again,” he said.

It was announced in the UK that bars and restaurants were to close after midnight on March 20.

John reasoned: “In pubs and restaurants in your local during the week, there maybe 20-odd people in, well away from each other. “Restaurants have tables, a few metres apart. In both cases very little chance of contamination – compared with shopping, working, tube, and buses,” he reasoned.

On panic buying, John said: “People need to chill out. What’s it going to be like in a month? People will be rioting! “The government’s decisions contradicts itself.”

The Premier League is formulating a new contingency plan to finish the season, reportedly involving fixtures resuming from June 1, and all games being played within a time frame of six weeks.

With football cancelled until at least the end of April, John said: “What do you do when football’s cancelled – you’re self isolating – and you live alone?”.

John quipped: “I’m off to take the dog on his 25th walk of the day! He too is fed up of coronavirus but for very different reasons!”