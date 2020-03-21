



Saturday lunchtime and the latest figures issued by the Valencian Minister of Health show that there are now 1,363 positive cases in the community, with 258 new infections compared to the previous day with 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Related: Latest Coronavirus figures for Spain

Of the community totals there have been 131 new cases in the province of Valencia, 107 in Alicante and 20 in Castellón. 476 people are still hospitalized in the territory, 84 in ICU, Intensive Care, while 25 have been discharged from hospital, five more than on Friday.

In her daily appearance, the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, failed to update the situation in the nursing homes in Torrent and Alcoy affected by the outbreak – and now put under the supervision of the Generalitat.

Barceló has assured that, today, “no triage will be carried out to determine who enters the ICU and who does not”, while noting that by suspending all scheduled surgical interventions there is capacity in Valencian hospitals .

On the development of the pandemic in the Valencian Community, Barceló said that, although estimated calculations can be made, “we do not yet know what the progression will be” and has predicted that “the week ahead could be very complicated”.

The Minister of Health has also referred to the images – which “were not inspiring for anyone” – of traffic jams on the roads out of Valencia City this Friday afternoon and has insisted on the need to be responsible and avoid any movement that is not essential. “Do not put the rest of people at risk,” she said.

Thirteen more deaths in Alicante

According to the data offered by Barceló, in her daily appearance, of the total of 1,363 people infected in the Valencian Community since the pandemic began, 124 live in the province of Castellón, 479 are from Alicante, 758 in Valencia and two cases correspond to non-residents who are currently being looked after in the Valencian territory. In addition, of all the tests carried out, 6,430 have provided a negative result for Covid-19.

Of the 50 deaths that have occurred to date, there are two in the province of Castellón, 18 in Valencia and 30 in Alicante, thirteen more than Friday. In addition, 264 health professionals have tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 31,700 calls have been answered on the coronavirus phoneline 900 300 555 authorized by the Ministry for citizens to report possible cases. The self-test on the Conselleria website already exceeds 1,890,000 visits.

Finally, 1,263 healthworkers have voluntarily enrolled in the call for retirees or graduates without a specialty that Health that was launched this Friday to draw in additional staff.

Overnight in Spain – total cases 24,926, new cases 3,355 , total deaths 1,326, new deaths 233