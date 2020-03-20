MAX DYNAMITE TO BLOW HOLE IN BOOKIES SATCHELS





Racing FOCUS – All eyes on Thurles

Jessie’s Jetz to fly in

Fakiera, Elliott tip

Zero Ten to land Moloney

By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Mullins saddles ten year old Max Dynamite (4.10) at Thurles in the Horse and Jockey Beginners Chase over 2m 6f at the Tipperary, Ireland, track on Saturday.

Ridden by Paul Townend, course winner Max Dynamite, who ran fourth of 16 at Thurles over 2m in February, is tipped to win.

Turning the clock back, Max Dynamite a winner at York in 2015, ran in the Cheltenham Coral Gold Cup in 2018 over 2m 5f, also ran in the 2019 Royal Ascot Queen Alexandra Stakes, over 2m 5f.

Thurles, where the going is soft, first staging a meeting in 1732, will be the focus of the racing world – in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has seen racing cancelled in England.

Fakiera (1.40) trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by S. F. O’Keeffe, is tipped to win the opening Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle race, over 1m 7f. Arthurian Fame trained by Joseph O’Brien is selected each-way.

The BetVictor Hurdle over 2m 6f sees Jetz (2.10) go to post, trained by Jessie Harrington and ridden by Robbie Power, tipped to win.

Cartwright (12-1) trained by Gordon Elliott, who finished 6th of 24 at Cheltenham in 2019 over 2m 4f, is selected each-way.

Sporty Yankee (2.40) (12-1) trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Davy Russell, is tipped each-way in the BetVictor Handicap Hurdle over 2m 6f.

Our Majella (2.40) trained by G. Ahern and ridden by David Mullins (14-1) is also selected each-way.

Zero Ten (3.10) trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by David Mullins is tipped to win the Pierce Moloney G3 Novice Chase over 2m 2f.

Kavanaghas Corner (3.40) and Wishmore are tipped each-way in the Duggan Veterinary Handicap Chase over 2m 4f.

Joseph O’Brien trained Land Jet (4.40) is selected each-way in a Flat race over 1m 7f, in a debut run.

