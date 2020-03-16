



The Provincial Hotel Association of Alicante which, with the exception of Benidorm, covers 8,000 beds across the Alicante Province, has said that it will not support the punitive actions recommended by Hosbec, the Hospitality Business Association of Benidorm, Costa Blanca and the Valencian Community, and it will not close it’s hotels.

Victoria Puche, president of the Provincial Association, said that hotels, in general, still have many guests, with some establishments accommodating up to 200. In a statement given on Monday morning she said “many tourists will be unable to get flights back to their countries, probably until next weekend, so we are going to continue working for them within the restraints that have been put upon us by the National Emergency.”

“We respect what Hosbec has recommended, but our understanding is different,” said Puche, who represents the Provincial association with 70 hotels.

“Many of our hotels have tourists from countries such as Finland, Japan, China and other places and they won’t be able to get home too easily.”

Puche was quite clear on the protocols that guests must follow, however. “During the state of emergency they cannot go out visiting or walking, they must stay in their rooms, where they will also take all their meals.”

Although not all the hotels are closed, the drop in occupancy is already being noticed, with some chains that have several hotels, relocating their guests in the same hotel.

Between the closings, the Calas Alicante de la Albufereta, which has an alternative cone of Maya or the clients of City Alicante, who have regrouped at the Station. “Our clients are here and do not have return flights yet, hence there is no possible closure,” says Puche.