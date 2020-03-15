



The recent tests carried out in the Moncloa Palace, the official residence and workplace of the Prime Minister, on the people surrounding Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive in the case of his wife, Doña Begoña Gómez.

However both 45 year old Doña Gómez and the Prime Minister are well, and both will remain in La Moncloa and follow the preventive measures established by the health authorities at all times.

The tests carried out this week on members of the government and the Prime Minister’s closest collaborators have also confirmed positive results for two PSOE ministers, Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias, and of Equality, Irene Montero.

Both are confined to their homes and their health is reported as good.

Montero’s husband is Pablo Iglesias, the Podemos leader and Deputy Prime Minister, and who was also in quarantine. However he tested negative for coronavirus but on Saturday he broke his self-confinement to join Sanchez at Moncloa for the Council of Ministers.