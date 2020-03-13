THE PADDY PIE TO EARN PUNTERS A CRUST!





By Andrew Atkinson

Sue Smith trained The Paddy Pie (4.20) is tipped to land the Hit The Target At BetUK.com Handicap Chase over 2 miles 4 furlongs at Newcastle on Saturday.

Distance winner The Paddy Pie, who finished third of nine at Sedgefield on March 1 in a Class 2 race, winner of a C3 at Haydock Park in February 2019 over 2m 3f, is ridden by Danny Cook.

NEWCASTLE selections. 2.00: Stainsby Girl. 2.35: Robin Duez Pois. 3.10: Oscar Leader. 3.45: Minella Trump ew. 4.20: The Paddy Pie. 4.55: Overcourt. 5.30: Getabay.

UTTOXETER selections. 1.50: Mr Caffrey. 2.25: Cloudy Glen ew. 3.00: Main Fact ew. 3.35: (see article Fergal O’Brien). 4.10: Espion. 4.45: Grand Turina. 5.20: Be Thankful ew. 5.50: Red Rookie.

FONTWELL selections. 1.40: Wagner. 2.15: Misty Whisky. 2.50: Delface. 3.25: Made For You. 4.00: Little Boy Boru. 4.35: The Dawn Man. 5.10: The Ravens Return.

KEMPTON PARK selections. 1.00: Global Society ew. 1.30: On The Slopes. 2.05: McFabulous; First Lord De Cuet ew; Republican ew. 2.40: Downtown Getaway ew; Billionaire ew. 3.15: Legal Eyes ew; My Way ew. 3.50: Farouk De Cheneau. 4.25: Everlanes ew. 5.00: Sabrina.

