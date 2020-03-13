Out of this world for Philip at Cheltenham Festival





By Andrew Atkinson

Philip Kirby trained Rayna’s World who finished third of 22 runners at 100-1 under Tommy Dowson in the Doylesford Mares Novice Hurdle on day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival on March 12 was described as a ‘never say die’ ride.

“We are all delighted with Rayna’s World – she’s a lovely filly and will be a lot better next year,” Philip told me.

“We are delighted for owners John Hanson of Ace Bloodstock and Rayna Fitzgerald,” said Philip’s wife, Pippa.

“It was another top ‘never say die’ ride from Tommy Dowson – staying on like a train – coming up the hill!,” said Pippa.

Each-way selections Dolcita, ridden by Robbie Power (9-1) finished second, and Yukon Lil (20-1) backed from 25-1, ran fourth, with Skybet paying four places.

Concertista, ridden by Daryl Jacob and trained by Willie Mullins, gained a 12 lengths victory ahead of stablemate Dolcita in the Grade 2 race over 2 miles.

“Concertista was impressive despite there being a lot of scrummaging coming down the hill to come through a gap,” said Jacob.

“All credit to Willie Mullins and his team – she came up trumps today,” said Jacob.

