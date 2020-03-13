



Buildmeupbuttercup (16-1) tipped each-way placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Goshen, ridden by Jamie Moore, was unseated at the last in the JCB Triumph Hurdle on day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival on (unlucky) March 13 – having been well clear of the field – and the race at his mercy.

Moore, distraught after the race, was up on 5-2 favourite Goshen – tipped – when unseated.

Burning Victory (12-1) trained by Willie Mullins won the race, under jockey Paul Townend.

“It’s not the nicest way to win a race – I’ve been on the other end of that – I know what it feels like. We’ll take every bit of luck,” said Townend.

*Buildmeupbuttercup (16-1) tipped each-way, trained by Willie Mullins, was placed in the C1 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle G3 over 2m.

The post CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY 4 – Friday the thirteenth unlucky for Goshen and Moore appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.