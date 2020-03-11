Envoi Allen wins Ballymore at Cheltenham





By Andrew Atkinson

Gordon Elliott trained Envoi Allen – headline tip – obliged under jockey Davy Russell on day 2 of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday when winning the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle over 2m 5f.

“I was nervous watching the race – wondering whether he would stay,” said Elliott.

“He stays and jumps and was bought to be a three-mile chaser. That’s what he’s going to be,” said Elliott.

After hitting the bookies on day 1 of the Festival on Tuesday’s opening day meeting with a 455-1 treble, Envoi Allen picked up the baton on day 2, getting off to another flying start after tip, Shishkin (6-1) won the opener on Tuesday.

Six-year-old Envoi Allen was backed in to 4-7 as the cash poured on – and out of the bookies satchels – deemed a ‘banker’ punt.

Envoi Allen gained a 4 1/4 length win ahead of Easywork (12-1) and The Big Getaway (9-1) in third.

