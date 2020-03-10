



The Ministry of Culture and Sports has informed all federations that the Government will adopt a battery of preventive measures on Tuesday aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, which will include the playing of all La Liga and Division Two football matches as well as other professional and non-professional sports competitions and events, both State and international, behind closed doors.

The measure will be introduced immediately and remain if place for at least the next two weeks.

Several federations, such as Rugby, have already announced that they have received the communication from the ministry via the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and that it details the measures to be taken by the Government, “in view of the deterioration of the situation generated by the transmission of COVID-19 “.

All LaLiga Santander (First Division) and LaLiga SmartBank (Second) will be played behind closed doors “from today and for at least the next two weeks,” LaLiga said in a statement, after receiving information from the CSD this morning.

“LaLiga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to meet its recommendations and / or decisions, which are putting first the health of fans, players, club employees, journalists,” according to the Employers Union representing all professional clubs, in a statement.

Here in Spain, the number of cases rose this week to 1,231, with a total of 30 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, a situation that has already forced the Barcelona Marathon to be put back, from March 15 to 25 October, as well as the cancellation of the Barcelona Open Banco de Sabadell Tennis tournament, which was due to start next Tuesday at the Saló de Cent in Barcelona.