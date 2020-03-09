



Ministry of Health confirms 28 deaths from coronavirus in Spain

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there are now over 1200 people infected by the disease and a total of 28 deaths here in Spain “a significant increase” since Sunday, of which most are in the Community of Madrid (469) and the Basque Country (149), the two areas which are causing most concern, and in which specific measures could shortly be introduced.

The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, appeared before the media after the daily meeting of the Coronavirus Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, which on Monday, for the first time, was chaired by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and which was also attended by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

Of the 28 deaths the highest number recorded is in Madrid, with 16, followed by the Basque Country with 6; Catalonia with 3; Aragon with 2 and the Valencian Community with one. In contrast, about 30 people have already recovered from the virus.

However, Simón said that the data changes hour by hour according to the information provided by the autonomous communities.

Health confirms four new cases of coronavirus in the Valencian Community and raises the number of infections to 44

Here in the Valencian Community the Department of Health has confirmed on Monday four new cases, none of them serious, bringing the number of active cases is 44.

Of the 44 active cases, 15 remain in hospital while 29 are recovering at home. By province 26 are from Valencia, 15 from Alicante and 3 Castellón. In addition, so far a total of 1,334 tests have been carried out with a negative result, and the information hotline (900 300 555) has answered 7,769 calls since its launch.

Just this evening we understand that the Community of Madrid has suspended all classes, schools and universities for the next fifteen days.