



BY ANDREW ATKINSON

The bookies are set to be thrown to the wolves on Saturday – with a plethora of fancied runners set to empty their bulging satchels!

At Wolverhampton’s Allweather meeting Richard Hannon trained Urban Icon (2.45), with Ryan Moore up, is tipped to win the Class 1 Bombardier Listed Stakes over 7f, with David O’Meara trained Gulliver (6-1) selected each-way.

Tom Dascombe trained Godfather (3.55) ridden by Jane Elliott is tipped each-way in the C3 Ladbrokes Handicap over 7f, with Irish Acclaim (6-1) also selected each-way.

In the C5 BetWay Claiming Stakes over 5f Michael Appleby trained Zapper Class (4.30) with Alastair Rawlinson up, is tipped to win.

Mickey (5.05) trained by Tom Dascombe and ridden by Sylvester De Sousa, a 15-2 winning tip at Wolverhampton last month, is selected to land the C4 BetWay Handicap over 1m 1f.

Richard Fahey saddles Another Town (1.35) selected each-way (10-1) with Barry McCugh up; with Eve Johnson-Houghton trained Goring, a winning tip last time out, selected each-way (14-1) in the Bombardier C2 Lincoln Trial over 1m.

Keith Dalgleish saddles El Hombre (2.10) tipped each way (12-1) in the BetWay C2 Handicap over 6f; with Treacherous (5-1) ridden by Jack Mitchell, also worthy of each way support.

