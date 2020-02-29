



By Andrew Atkinson

Veteran, Definitly Red laid down the gauntlet – ahead of a tilt at the Randox Health Aintree Grand National – following a comfortable win when tipped at Kelso on Saturday in the William Hill Listed Class 1.

“That will have put him ready for the National now,” said winning jockey Danny Cook.

Eleven year old Definitly Red is 20-1 to land the National in April, under 10st 10lb, clipped from 33-1.

Cook, who battled on gamely in the heavy ground, under 11st 4lb, over 2m 7f, said: “I tried to do different things, to keep him going.

“He’s a proper good horse and hopefully he’ll have a good day at the National.”

Trainer Brian Ellison said of evens money winner Definitly Red: “I was expecting him to win – despite running in the worse ground conditions.

“He’s in great form. It was the plan to run here – as a stepping stone – ahead of the National.”

The post Definitly Red winning tip at Kelso ahead of National tilt appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.