PORTO CALL AT LINGFIELD





Hollie to be ‘Crowned’ in Ladbrokes Spring Cup?

By Andrew Atkinson

John Bridger trained Porto Ferro (1.25) is tipped each-way in the C6 Betway Handicap over 5 furlongs to get back on track under Charlie Bennett at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Six year old Porto Ferro, seeking a fifth career win, having been placed 10 times, has been successful in Class 4 company over 5 furlongs.

Distance and course winner Porto Ferro, who finished second at Lingfield Park over 6 furlongs in November, was sixth of 11 at Kempton Park on February 19, when not having a clear run.

Richard Hughes trained four year old Top Breeze (2.00) is selected to land the C2 BetWay Casino Handicap over 5f, under jockey S. W. Kelly.

Top Breeze, who ran sixth of 16 at Goodwood in a C3 race over 5f in August 2019, has chalked up a Class 2 win at Newmarket over 6 furlongs.

Spirit Warning (2.35) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by three pound claimer Joshua Bryan, is tipped to win the C3 Bombardier Handicap over 1m.

A C2 winner, Spirit Warning finished a noted second, behind Goring (8-1 tip) at Lingfield Park, over 1 mile this month.

The Ladbrokes C1 Spring Cup stakes over 7 furlongs features Archie Watson trained The Perfect Crown (3.10) selected each-way under Hollie Doyle.

Perfect Crown made an impressive debut, when winning impressively by 8 lengths over 7f in November.

Rogue Tide (3.45) trained by Simon Crisford and ridden by Jack Mitchell is selected each-way in the BetWay Novice Stakes over 6f, having finished third in a debut run at Kempton Park over 6f.

Noble Fox (4.20) trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Adam Kirby is tipped each-way in the BetWay C5 Handicap over 1m 4f, beaten favourite at Kempton Park on February 16 over 1m 3f, third of nine, when not getting a clear run.

Monjeni (4.55) trained by Ian Williams and ridden by Oliver Stammers, who has raced in Class 2 company, is selected each-way in the BetWay Apprentice Handicap over 1 mile 7 furlongs.

SOUTHWELL selections. 5.30: Mister Music ew. 6.00: Latin Knight. 6.30: The Resdev Way ew. 7.00: Stallone ew. 7.30: Bill Cody ew. 8.00: Voice Of A Leader ew.

