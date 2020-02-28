MASTERTOMMYTUCKER NAPPED AT NEWBURY





By Andrew Atkinson

Mastertommytucker is napped to land the Class 3, Logistics 1st Class Novice Chase over 2 miles 3 furlongs at Newbury on Saturday.

Trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Byrony Frost, Mastertommytucker is out to make amends – after falling at Kempton Park last weekend – the third fall in a short seven race career.

A winner at Kempton Park and at Exeter (twice) 9-year-old Mastertommytucker was clear at Kempton Park on February 22, and going strongly, when falling four from home.

NEWBURY selections: 12.55: Kenny George ew. 1.30: Mr Caffrey ew. 2.05: Le Rocher ew. 2.40: Cliffs Of Dover. 3.50: Karakoram ew. 4.25: Mastertommytucker. 5.00: Staithes ew.

