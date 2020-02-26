



A total of seven cases of the virus have now been confirmed in Spain including the first such case in the Valencian Community. This was registered at the hospital La Plana, in Vila-real (Castellón).

Added to the three cases already known in Tenerife and Barcelona, ​​two new cases were confirmed yesterday (Tuesday) in the Canary Islands, Madrid and Castellón, all related to trips to Italy.

In the Canary Islands there are now four patients who have tested positive for coronaviruses, a couple of Italian origin that arrived on the island on the 17th and two more people who travelled with them and had direct contact with the couple.

The Italian doctor and his wife, who had been on the island for about a week, show no symptoms and are in good health, but both are still isolated at the Hospital de La Candelaria, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Samples obtained from these two will be sent to the Carlos III Health Institute for confirmation, following established protocols.

While the final confirmation of the first case is still pending, those who have previously registered positive are also isolated in the Hospital de La Candelaria.

As a preventive measure, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel where they stayed has been in lockdown since Monday night. In it there were 37 Italians included in more than 700 guests of 25 different nationalities.

Six other Italian citizens who were in direct contact with the first couple have also been tested but the Canary Ministry of Health is still to report.

In Madrid, the positive test of a 24-year-old boy who travelled to northern Italy saw the patient being admitted to Carlos III Hospital, where the Community of Madrid has a specialised isolation unit.

The Ministry has said that they too are sending of samples for confirmation to the National Microbiology Center of Madrid, as established by the protocol established for these cases.

To date, the Community of Madrid had ruled out more than 200 cases tested since the outbreak of coronavirus on December 30.

In addition, one further case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Valencian Community. This is the case under study of a man who went to the hospital La Plana, in Vila-real (Castellón) with symptoms compatible with the disease. The first analysis confirmed the presence of the virus, Health said in a statement.

In Catalonia, a 36-year-old Italian woman living in Barcelona who had travelled to northern Italy has also tested positive. The Department of Health of the Generalitat has identified and placed in home isolation 25 people with whom she came into contact.

The patient was moved to the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona on Monday, where she is currently in isolation. She is clinically well and has symptoms similar to the flu.