Snow Joke!

While the Costa Blanca baked in 25 degrees the UK was in the midst of yet another cold snap – with snow falling throughout the country as temperatures plummeted.

“It has been challenging to say the least,” racehorse trainer

Philip Kirby, based at Green Oaks Farm stables in east Appleton Richmond, north Yorkshire, told me.

Philip was up at the crack of dawn with staff members, preparing for a hard day’s graft that lie ahead in the bitter cold weather.

Race meetings at Carlisle, Plumpton and at Fairyhouse in Ireland were abandoned on February 24, due to waterlogged racecourses.

Philip is busy in preparation for the forthcoming Cheltenham Festival in March, where stable star Lady Buttons is in action.

Racing has been hit in recent weeks, with meetings abandoned, following the recent unprecedented storms that

