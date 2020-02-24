



British Expats who have been living overseas for more than 15 years are finally to get the right to vote in UK General Elections.

The promise was given by Prime Minister Johnson in a letter that he sent to campaigner Harry Schindler who has been campaigning for the right to vote for over 20 years.

Boris told Mr Schindler: “Now we have left the EU, it is more important than ever to strengthen the UK‘s ties with the British expat community wherever they might be.”

Of course Harry was absolutely delighted to receive the letter from the PM which promised “that we will be allowed to vote on the next election even if we have lived abroad for more than 15 years.” Harry, who is 99 years of age and who retired to Italy where he currently resides said that “This is a great victory for all of us patriotic Brits who have campaigned for years to get the vote back.”

“I just hope I can make it to the next one given that I’m 100 soon.”

In the letter Boris told Harry: “The government is committed to scrapping the arbitrary rule that prevents British citizens who have lived abroad for more than 15 years from participating in UK parliamentary elections.

“Most British citizens overseas retain deep ties to the United Kingdom. Many still have family here, some will return here, others are drawing a British pension after a lifetime of hard work and some, including yourself, have fought for our country.

“Given those strong links, British expats have a right to influence decisions on foreign policy, trade and many other issues that directly affect their lives.

“Now we have left the EU, it is more important than ever to strengthen the UK‘s ties with the British expat community.

“We will be making an announcement on plans to deliver votes for life in due course and I would like to thank you for your steadfast campaigning on this issue, as well as the brave service you have given our country.”

Previously Harry, who was awarded an MBE by the Queen, had taken his fight to the High Court in London and to the European Court of Human Rights where he lost on both occasions.