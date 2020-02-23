



Restless Rose completes 45,377-1 Super Heinz bet!

By Andrew Atkinson

Restless Rose, ridden by Hayley Turner OBE and trained by S.C. Williams completed a seven horse winning selections accumulator at Chelmsford on Saturday night.

Jamie Spencer rode Charlie Appleby trained Stormy Mountain and Richard Fahey trained Furzig to victory, ahead of Restless Rose – that mirrored the winning-treble tips at Kempton Park on Saturday afternoon (see Kempton article).

Song For Someone (11-8), Goring (8-1), Mystical Clouds (3-1), Boothill (5-1), Stormy Mountain (11-10), Furzig (2-1), and Restless Rose (11-10) returned a seven-horse 6,786-1 accumulator, with a Super Heinz (120 bets) paying odds of 45,377-1.

The post ALL HAIL HAYLEY! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.