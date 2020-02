HANNON HAS THE POWER AT CHELMSFORD

By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Hannon jnr has the power at Chelmsford on Saturday night in saddling Today Power (5.30) tipped to land the toteplacepot Handicap, over 1 mile, with David Probert up.

Today Power, who featured in Class 4 outings in 2019, finished second in a C6 on January 25 at Lingfield Park, over 1m 2f, when hampered at the start; held up and ran on, beaten 3/4 length.

Hannon saddles Arati (6.00) tipped each way, in making a debut run over 7f in a Novice Stakes; Charlie Appleby trained Stormy Mountain is tipped to win, under Jamie Spencer.

Richard Fahey saddles Furzig (6.30) selected to win the New Tote C2 Handicap over 1m 2f, with Jamie Spencer booked to ride.

Grasmere 14-1 (7.00) (ew); Time To Strike (7.30) trained by David Simcock and ridden by Jamie Spencer; Restless Rose (8.00) trained by S.C. Williams and ridden by Hayley Turner.

