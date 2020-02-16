



The regional president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has criticised the State Government saying that they need to give the order stopping the spills of nitrates to the lagoon

The president denied that there are pending regional orders to stop the spills of the Albujón ravine that flows into the Mar Menor, and has warned that the lagoon “degrades every day and it will only be a matter of weeks before it becomes a “thick green soup” again if the central government does not act.

Speaking to reporters at the opening of the new fire station in Alhama de Murcia, the head of the Autonomous Executive said that “it is not true” that the autonomous community has the authority to instruct the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to act on the spills from the Rambla del Albujón, and has insisted that all the power, through which 6 tons of nitrates enter the Mar Menor, are held by the State through the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

“Enough of blaming everybody else,” he said, highlighting the fact that the lagoon degrades every day. “It is necessary to act on the problems now before it becomes too late and it is turned into green soup by a proliferation of algae and chemicals.”