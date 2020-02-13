Philip ‘Ice’ cool at Newcastle





By Andrew Atkinson

Philip Kirby saddles four of seven runners – in a bid to land the BetWay Handicap over 1 mile 4 furlongs at Newcastle on Saturday night.

Yorkshire, Green Oaks Farm stables trainer Kirby’s quartet are headed by selection, Ice Pyramid (4.55) with Ben Curtis up.

Iconic Belle (6-1), Lady Camelot (25-1) and Dieu Benisse (20-1) complete the raid from the Richmond yard.

Eric Alston trained Spirit Power (6.30) with Jason Hart up, is out to bid for a hat-trick of victories in the BetWay Handicap, over 5 furlongs.

Edges Farm stables, Longton, Preston, based Alston saddled Spirit Power to wins at Kempton and Newcastle in the last two outings.

The Bull (5.30). Portledge (ew) (6.00). Rideson (7.00). Morrooj (7.30). Oriental Lilly (ew) 14-1 (8.00). Strawberryandcream; Highland Acclaim (ew) (8.30).

