Eric Stakes a Claim





By Andrew Atkinson

Eric Alston saddles Acclaim The Nation tipped in the (7.30) Class 2 BetWay Handicap over 5 furlongs at Wolverhampton on Saturday night, under jockey Luke Morris.

Course and distance winner Acclaim The Nation, who finished fourth in a Class 2 race in December, also successful in landing a C4 race over 5f in December, won a C4 contest at Wolverhampton in January 2019.

Ralph Beckett trained Marcela De Vega (7.00) under Richard Kingscote, is tipped to win the C5 Ladbrokes Novice Stakes over 1m 5f, having been in Class 3 company.

Wolverhampton selections: 5.00: Decoration Of War. 5.30: Windsorlot. 6.00: Lucky Lodge (ew). 6.30: Never Said Nothing (ew). 7.00: Marcela De Vega. 7.30: Acclaim The Nation. 8.00 Mickey: (ew). 8.30: Dream Magic

