Charlie to make Expression at Lingfield





By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby trained Expressionist (3.30) is selected to land the Class 3 Ladbrokes Handicap, over 6 furlongs at Lingfield Park on Saturday, under jockey Luke Morris.

Expressionist has been in Class 1 company at Sandown, when finishing fifth behind Liberty Beach over 5f in July, prior to running ninth of 14 in a Group 2 C1 over 5f at Royal Ascot in June 2019.

Lingfield Park selections. 1.45: Keswick (ew). 2.20: Goring. 2.55: Mont Kiara (ew). 3.30: Expressionist. 4.05: New Arrival. 4 40: Battle of Marathon (ew).

