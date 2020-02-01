Irish Lotto results: Two winners of Wednesday’s whopping €7.7million Irish Lotto jackpot





Two people won the €7.7million Irish Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, 29 January 2020. The jackpot prize had rolled over a whopping 14 times.

According to the complete Irish Lotto Results Prize Breakdown for the Wednesday draw, each lucky punter took home a whopping €3,886,999.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were 01, 03, 20, 22, 39, 44 with the bonus ball 16. The Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 results were also published and there were no winners for the first or second tier prizes once again. The respective jackpots of €1,000,000 and €250,000 were not touched.

It has not yet been announced where in the country the golden tickets were sold but it has been confirmed that this is the first time the Irish Lotto jackpot has been shared since May 2017 when a €12.3 million Lotto jackpot was shared between two players in Donegal and Westmeath.