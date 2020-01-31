KIRBY ZIG-ZAG’S AT WETHERBY AND MUSSELBURGH





PHILIP Kirby heads to Wetherby on Saturday, with duo Zig Zag (3.23) ridden by Sean Quinlan, tipped each-way at odds of 16-1, and Pennine Cross (4.33) ridden by 7lb claimer William Shanahan, also tipped each-way at 7-1.

Yorkshire based Green Oaks Farm stables trainer Kirby also saddles Little Bruce, ridden by Tommy Dowson, tipped in the bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase over 4 miles at Musselburgh.

WETHERBY selections. Emma’s Joy (1.03). Kapgarry ew and Kings Odyssey ew (1.38). Kalooki (2.12). Chapel Stile ew (2.45). Zig Zag ew (3.23). Hazel Hill (3.58). Pennine Cross ew (4.33).

MUSSELBURGH selections. 12.57: Southfield Stone. 1.31: No No Mac ew. 2.05: Sir Chauvelin ew. 2.40: Greaneteen. 3.15: Little Bruce; Sumkindofking ew. 3.52: Royal Cosmic ew. 4.26: Southfield Vic.

