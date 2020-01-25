Spirit Power (11-4) Enthaar (9-2) Vibrance (evens) Queen Constantine (4-1) in 200-1 Kempton accumulator! 





By Andrew Atkinson

Spirit Power followed up a win at Newcastle this month, when winning the racingtv.com Handicap over 5 furlongs at Kempton Park on Saturday, under jockey Jason Hart – the first tip of a 200-1 accumulator!

Trained by Eric Alston at Edges Farm stables in Preston, Spirit Power (11-4) tipped to win, was backed from 7-2 to lead throughout, under top weight of 9st 8lb.

Enthaar (9-2) backed from 11-2 trained by S.C. Williams and ridden by P.J. McDonald, selected each-way, won the 32Red On the AP Store Handicap over 6 furlongs, when finishing 1/2 a length ahead of Barrington to complete a 20-1 double.

Vibrance (evens) trained by John Fanshawe and ridden by Hollie Doyle, completed a 40-1 winning selections treble, when beating Dance To Paris by 1 1/4 lengths.

Queen Constantine (4-1) trained by W. Jarvis and ridden by seven pounds claimer Gaia Boni, selected each-way, landed the 32Red.com Fillies Handicap over 1m 2f, beating Pempie by a length.

