Los Montesinos showcasing Vega Baja at Madrid International Tourism Fair FITUR 2020





Leader Exclusive

Los Montesinos is showcasing the Vega Baja town at the International Tourism Fair FITUR 2020, in Madrid this week.

Speaking exclusively to The Leader, Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told me: “We are present at the event to present our regional tourism at the fair that, due to the DANA, was postponed.”

In collaboration with the regional areas and the Department of Tourism, a wide range of activities are promoting Los Montesinos and its 2020 tourism at the prestigious Madrid international fair.

“La Herradura Restaurant and La Posada Pizzeria Restaurant, will be representing the town in Madrid, with a promotional video of the project ‘Los Montesinos, where the trails are born’, to be highlighted,” said Jose.

“On Thursday there will be a presentation guide of trails in Los Montesinos, for walks and bikes,” added Jose.

The Regional Tourism Fair of the Vega Baja takes place during May 22, 23 and 24, 2020, in Los Montesinos, and will also be promoted in Fitur2020 Madrid.