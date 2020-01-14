Moncayo Market cafe-restaurant razed to ground in blaze

GAS BOTTLES EXPLODE

A POPULAR cafe-restaurant at Moncayo Market, Guardamar, has been destroyed in a fire – that saw three gas bottles explode in the height of the blaze.

The incident occurred on Sunday – 24 hours after thousands of people visited Moncayo – where there is a weekly Saturday market.

The fire started after a electrical short-circuit engulfed the outdoor cafe-restaurant – leading to an explosion of gas bottles.

Leader news and chief sports reporter Andrew Atkinson, his wife Helen, and John Fisher, from Los Montesinos, regularly visit Moncayo Market.

“We had a bite to eat and a drink on Saturday at Moncayo Market at the destroyed cafe-restaurant,” said Andrew.

“There were hundreds of people at the market on Saturday. The fire has completely razed the cafe-restaurant to the ground. “Thankfully there were no stalls trading on Sunday when it happened at 2pm,” said Andrew.

“The consequences could have been horrific – if it had happened 24 hours earlier,” said Andrew.

Moncayo Market weekly Saturday trading is during 7.30am-3.30pm.