Malaga-Costa Del Sol Airport saw 19 Million Passengers Last Year

In the year in which it celebrated it´s centenary, Aeropuerto de Málaga-Costa del Sol saw 19.8 million passengers go through the facility.

Specifically, the number of users rose to 19,856,299, 4.4% more than in 2018, which crowns 2019 as the best year in the history of the Costa del Sol airport.

The centenary year of 2019 was also marked with several other milestones, such as exceeding 400 million passengers served since its launch in September 1919, and the first September in which the 2 million passengers were exceeded, in addition to the record number of baggage handled.

Flight operations also stood at historical levels, since the volume of landings and take-offs totalled 144,920, 2.5% more than the previous year.

The vast majority of passengers during 2019 were on commercial flights, a total of 19,798,215. Of these, 16,851,281 were outside Spain, representing an increase of 4% over the previous year. The remaining 2,946,934 passengers were domestic travellers within Spain, but that too was a growth of 7.5% compared to 2018.

By destination, the United Kingdom maintained its lead in 2019, with 5,856,480 passengers, an increase of 2.2%), then Germany, France, Holland and Ireland.