Potters Corner wins Coral Welsh Grand National

fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections placed: *Truckers Lodge (10-1), *Yala Enka (8-1), *The Two Amigos (8-1)

By Andrew Atkinson

Jonathan Davies’s co-owned Potters Corner won the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on Friday – with fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections all placed in the 17 runners field.

Potters Corner gained victory ahead of Truckers Lodge (10-1) with Yala Enka (8-1) third, both selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips and Prime Venture (11-1) fourth.

The Two Amigos (8-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips finished fifth, with Skybet paying six places.

Rugby star Davies was at Chepstow, as he recuperates after undergoing surgery, having sustained injury at the Rugby World Cup.

Davies cheered on 8-1 winner Potters Corner, trained by Christian Williams and ridden by Jack Tudor.

“Potters Corner usually runs when I’m playing,” said Davies, who co-owns the bay gelding in partnership with All Stars Sports Racing.

Wales beat Ireland 25-7 on March 16, and as Davies paraded silverware at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, he learned Potters Corner had won the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

“I found out Potters Corner had won the Midlands National on the pitch – celebrating the Grand Slam,” said Davies.

“I remember jumping up and down – everyone thought about the Grand Slam – but that moment was all about the Midlands National,” said Davies.

Davies, who has played in the last six British & Irish Lions Tests, said: “Potters Corner ran on the same days as both the England and Ireland Six Nations games this year.

“Ahead of the England game I was watching the race as I went down for the team meeting. I had to turn it off to concentrate.”

Davies faces a six month spell on the sidelines, after injury to his left knee, suffered against Fiji.

Davies who missed the quarter-final against France, returned for the semi-final against South Africa and the third-place play-off against New Zealand.

Centre Davies wore heavy strapping for the latter two games, prior to knowledge that the injury sustained was serious.

Trainer, former jockey Williams said: “Potters Corner loves Chepstow. It’s a great win – special. It is such a big race to win. I’ve been lucky.”

Jockey Tudor said: “Potters Corner was class. Electric. At one stage we were cantering. He stayed on and is tough as old boots.”

The post Potters Corner wins Coral Welsh Grand National appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.