Cyrname to KO ‘Clan’ in King George V1 Boxing Day chase

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

CYRNAME is out to thwart Clan Des Obeaux’s bid for back-to-back wins of the King George V1 Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day – the leading duo trained by Paul Nicholls.

Ladbrokes £250,000 King George VI Chase beckons, won by Nicholls trained Clan Des Obeaux in 2018, under jockey Harry Cobden.

Cyrname, who gained a shock win, when beating odds on Altior in Ascot’s 1965 Chase in November, stands in the path of stablemate Clan Des Obeaux, successful in beating Politologue in last year’s showcase.

Speaking at the Ditcheat yard, ahead of the King George V1, Nicholls said Cobden has a difficult choice of ride to make.

Record ten-times winning King George trainer Nicholls saddles Cyrname, 7-4 favourite to land the dosh, with Clan Des Obeaux priced at 9-2. Lostintranslation is sandwiched inbetween the duo, priced at 11-5.

“It’s a very hard call for Harry Cobden to make. ‘Clan’, last year’s winner, looks great – and had great preparation,” said Nicholls, who is not going to influence Cobden’s decision.

Clan Des Obeaux, second in Down Royal’s Champion Chase is co-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Clan is effective round Kempton. And Cyrname is exactly where we want him – he’s got form around Kempton,” said Nicholls.

“Cyrname has a lot in his favour – I don’t see the trip being a problem – and I’ve always thought he’s made for the King George,” said Nicholls.

Cyrname, Clan Des Obeaux, Lostintranslation, trained by Colin Tizzard and Willie Mullins trained Footpad are the leading players in the King George V1, with Footpad worthy of an each-way punt, priced at 10-1 with bet365.

