I’M ALRIGHT JACK!

Super Heinz Magnificent 7 fromthehorsesmouth.tips 8,583-1

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Jack Star completed a Super Heinz Magnificent 7 fromthehorsesmouth.tips 8,583-1 when winning at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening.

Jack Star was 7-1 in ante-post betting – 48 hours leading up to the race at the Midlands venue – with cash lumped on to slash the odds to 13-8 favourite.

Trained by Tom Dascombe and ridden by Richard Kingscote, Jack Star opened up at 5-2 on track, with betting plunges slicing the odds to land the Bombardier Golden Handicap C4 over 7 furlongs, beating Ginger Fox by a length.

Storm Ahead (8-1) trained by Tim Easterby and ridden by Phil Dennis, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips, finished third in the BetWay Casino Handicap over 1m 1f.

Mister Fisher 15-8, First Flow 1-9, Sam Spinner 6-5, Call Me Lord 2-1, The Mick Preston 9-4, Be Proud 10-3, and Jack Star were winning fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the seven horse 779-1 accumulator.

A Super Heinz 7 horse bet, combining 120 bets, returned odds of 8,583-1.

First Past The Winning Post – fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

