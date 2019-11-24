510,006-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning 11-horse accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

KHALOOSY selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips at Wolverhampton on Saturday night’s evening meeting was an impressive winner in landing the Ladbrokes Novice Stakes – racking up a 510,006-1 Eleven-horse accumulator.

Khaloosy, trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Jack Mitchell, gained a 4 1/2 lengths win, ahead of Summit Reach (16-1) and Red Missile (11-1).

“The win is a big step forward. Where Khaloosy heads next is down to the trainer,” said Mitchell.

Indomeneo (8-1) headlined by fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection and First Flight (3-1) were placed at the Midlands track.

Khaloosy’s win (5-4) was fromthehorsesmouth.tips eleventh winning selection on Saturday.

Winning selections at Haydock Park, Ascot, Huntingdon, Lingfield and Wolverhampton included: Thebannerkingrebel (5-4), Valtor (10-11), Rains of Castermere (9-4).

Pym (11-4), Queens Magic (5-2), Documenting (10-11), Dancing Inthestreet (3-1), North Star Oscar (3-1), Capeland (7-2), Soaring Glory (8-1) and

Khaloosy (5-4).

The 11 winning fromthehorsesmouth.tips accumulative odds returned 510,006-1.

