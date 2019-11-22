By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

NICKY Henderson trained Altior (2.05) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to win the Christy 1965 Chase Grade 2 over 2 miles 5 furlongs at Ascot on Saturday in a mouthwatering race against Cyrname.

Altior, nine-year-old, unbeaten over obstacles, gets the ‘nod’ upper-hand to come out on top.

Henderson’s raid on Ascot begins with Valtor (12.20) with James Bowen up, followed by Pym (12.55), ridden by Nico de Boinville, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Fergal O’Brien trained Oscar Rose (1.30) with G. Brace (3) up, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Henderson trained Call Me Lord (2.40) with Boinville up, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to land the Coral Hurdle, over 2m 3f.

Evan Williams trained The Last Day (3.20) ridden by Adam Wedge and Paul Nichols trained Capland are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Jonjo O’Neill saddles Soaring Glory (3.50) ridden by Jonjo O’Neill jnr, and Skatman, trained by Nichols, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

HUNTINGDON selections. 11.55: Adjourned. 12.30: Perfect Predator. 1.05: Ashitor. 1.40: Queen’s Magic. 2.15: Nobel Leader (ew). 2.50: North Star Oscar. 3.25: Faivoir.

The post Altior gets nod over Cyrname at Ascot appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.