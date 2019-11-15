Saturday gets ‘thumbs up’ at Cheltenham

Cheltenham Gold Cup fromthehorsesmouth.tips trio

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Racing got the thumbs up at Cheltenham after the track passed an inspection on Friday afternoon.

The going remains soft, heavy in places for BetVictor Gold Cup day.

The third-last hurdle and fence will be omitted – to provide the best possible ground.

The Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase has also been given the go ahead on Sunday, with the Aintree fence omitted.

Cheltenham had been forced to cancel the first day of its three-day November meeting on Friday – due to standing water on the track – as reported by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Cheltenham’s Bet Victor Gold Cup C1 over 2m 4f on Saturday has a winning purse of £90,000 up for grabs.

Joseph O’Brien saddles Us And Them (2.25) (8-1) with J. J. Levin up; Kerry Lee saddles Happy Diva (16-1) and Nigel Twiston-Davies saddles Count Meribel (10-1) ridden by M.D. Grant, the trio selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Cheltenham fromthehorsesmouth.tips: 12.05 Thyme Hiĺl; Champagne Well ew. 12.40 Mick Pastor; Chocs Away ew. 1.15 Wholestone; Redzor ew. 1.50 Ramses De Teillee; Achille ew. 3.00 Hear No Evil ew. 3.30 Legends Gold ew. 4.00 It’s Probably Me ew.

Jumpin’ Johnny EW National Hunt fromthehorsesmouth.tips

2.25 Cheltenham: Brelan D’As, trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Barry Gerraghty. Distance winner over 2m 4f. Betting: 20-1. *Skybet pay 6 places. 20 runners.

