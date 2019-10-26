Miss Lucinda Russell Kelso raid

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

MISS Lucinda Russell is out in force at Kelso on Saturday – with a plethora of entries from her Kinross based stables.

A Ladies Milan (1.15) trained by Russell OBE, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the NH Maiden hurdle over 2 miles, along with Pogue, trained by Donald McCain jnr.

Emissaire (1.50) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Novices Handicap Chase over 2m 1f, trained by Russell, along with top weight Benny’s Secret.

Scottish trainer Russell, who saddled 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur, saddles Katalystic (2.25) in the Memorial Novices Handicap Chase, over 2m 7f selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips with Skyhill fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection.

Vintage Clouds (3.00) owned by Preston North End owner and three times Grand National winning owner Trevor Hemmings, saddled by trainer Sue Smith in the 3m Handicap Chase, with Danny Cook up, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Russell, partner of former National Hunt jockey Peter Scudamore, saddles Deepsand (3.35) with Thomas Willmott (5) up in the 2m Handicap hurdle, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips along with Christmas In Usa.

Effet Special (4.10) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Hunt Handicap hurdle over 2m.

Final Fling (4.40) trained by Mrs R. Dobbin and ridden by A. Nicol is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the 3m 1f Handicap hurdle.

Philip Kirby trained Lord Roccoco (5.15) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the 2m 4f Handicap hurdle.

