ATKINSON HITS BOOKIES FOR SIX!

fromthehorsesmouth.tips returns 36,653-1 Heinz (57 bets)

TREAT! fromthehorsesmouth.tips as 16-1 shot Dutch Treat wins at Newmarket

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

DUTCH Treat selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips returned to the winner’s enclosure on Saturday at Newmarket at 16-1!

Trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by David Probert, Dutch Treat was the final leg of a fromthehorsesmouth.tips 229-1 treble at racing’s Headquarters!

Under The Stars (5-4) trained by James Tate and ridden by Oisin Murphy fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection won the Tattersalls Auction Stakes over 6 furlongs.

Jockey Murphy also landed the EBF Novice Stakes over 1 mile on S. bin Suroor trained White Moonlight (5-1) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Each-way placed fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections at Newmarket included Finest Sound (100-30) and Melburnian (6-1).

At Ascot fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections Morando (2-1) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Sylvester De Sousa and Pendleton (6-1) trained by Michael Dods and ridden by Callum Rodrigues returned a 21-1 double.

At Redcar the noted Summer Sands (11-8) won the Racing TV Redcar Two Year Old Trophy Listed Class 1 race.

The 2000 Guineas is a potential target for Summer Sands, trained by Richard Fahey, after gaining a 2 3/4 length victory ahead of fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection Troubador (13-2).

“Summer Sands is a proper horse and I think he’ll get the mile next year and be better,” said jockey Barry McHugh.

“The Guineas would be an option – he’s a fair horse and you’d think he’d be a better three-year-old,” said assistant trainer Robin O’Ryan.

Troubador’s trainer Michael Dods said: “We were always up against it – at those weights – but he’s run a blinder.”

In form Fahey had success with Embolden, ridden by Tony Hamilton, in the Andy Curtis Triple Paralympian 50th Birthday EBF Stallions Novice Stakes.

Hamilton rode Lightning Attack to victory in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Selling Stakes. And Fahey completed a Redcar four-timer with Fairy Stories ridden by Sean Davis.

Main Edition trained by Mark Johnston was successful and Johnston said: “She’s been disappointing since she won the German 1000 Guineas in May -but fabulous today.”

Give It Some Teddy, ridden by Duran Fentiman and trained by Tim Easterby was winning for the fourth time under course and distance: “He just loves Redcar – when they love this track it’s a big factor,” said Easterby.

Star Shield (10-3) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection finished third at Redcar.

At Wolverhampton fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection Tails I Win (9-2) ran third, Abwaaq (5-2) ran second, with Kahala Queen (4-5) completing a fromthehorsesmouth.tips six horse winning accumulator returning odds of 8,657-1.

The six winning fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections returned odds of 36,653-1 in a Heinz (57 bets).

The post ATKINSON HITS BOOKIES FOR SIX! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.