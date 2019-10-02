By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

POLICE are looking for a knife-wielding criminal following a terrifying attack after a mugging in Cabo Roig involving three women.

The women were robbed at knife point in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after they had spent Tuesday evening on the Cabo Roig Strip.

The women, shaken but uninjured, were approached by a man, wielding a knife, close to the Cabo Roig beach car park. whilst walking home from Cabo Roig Strip.

All three women, who don’t wish to be named, had their handbags stolen, with one woman’s passport in her bag, along with personal items. This was the second time one of the women had been attacked.

After the incident the attacker fled the scene and drove away in a red car.

In August 2018 two women were robbed on Cabo Roig Strip by two men with knives, who also fled in a car.

It is not known if the incidents are connected.

The Police are continuing with their enquiries into the attack, that has shocked local residents and businesses.