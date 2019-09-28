MONTY’S AWARD CELEBRATIONS AT MARKET RASEN WEDDING CHASE

By Andrew Atkinson

Monty’s Award (3.35) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips at Market Rasen to land the Ferry Hill Tipi Weddings Handicap Chase over 2 miles and 5 furlongs.

Trained by Charlie Longsden and ridden by Aiden Coleman, Monty’s Award was a beaten favourite last time out and is tipped to make amends.

Market Rasen fromthehorsesmouth.tips: 1.40 Absolute Jaffa (ew). 2.15 Production. 2.50 Very First Time (ew). 3.25 Monty’s Award (ew). 4.00 Earl Of The Cotswolds (ew). 4.35 Richard Strauss (ew). 5.10 On The Wild Side.

