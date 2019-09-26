Three cheers to Ripon!

By Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent

RIPON will be full of cheers on Saturday, with a Beer and BBQ Festival meeting, in conjunction with Theakston Brewery.

In what has been an action-packed 2019 at Yorkshire’s Garden Racecourse, with 16 fixtures completed, the Flat racing season is set to end in style – with almost £80,000 in prizemoney.

The feature race the 6 furlongs ‘Ripon Cathedral City of the Dales Handicap’, has attracted some of the best sprinters in the North.

“The end of season Beer and BBQ Festival has become a real highlight of our season,” James Hutchinson, Managing Director of Ripon Racecourse told me.

“The 2019 season has fairly flown by and we have had a fantastic summer.

“What better way to end, than with a fun afternoon of great racing, BBQ – and beer!

“We are delighted to be working with Theakston Brewery of Masham, to put on a fantastic afternoon for our racegoers”.

Victoria Bramley, Marketing Manager at Theakston Ltd said: “It is great to be back at Ripon – the Beer Festival is a fantastic event.”

RIPON: fromthehorsesmouth.tips. 1.55 Be Prepared. 2.30 World Title. 3.05 Canford Bay (ew). 3.35 Gunmetal (ew). 4.10 Teodora De Vega (ew). 4.45 Montavlon (ew). 5.20 Isabella Brant.

