Riding Ban for Willie Carson’s Grandson

Legendary jockey Willie Carson’s grandson faces 6 month ban after testing positive for cocaine

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Legendary jockey Willie Carson’s grandson William Carson is set to face a disciplinary panel today (Thursday September 26) as to whether he has breached rule (D) 58.3.

William Carson, 30, faces a six month suspension after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine containing benzoylecgonine at Lingfield Park on March 27.

Carson has been charged by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and is due to appear at a disciplinary meeting in London.

Carson, who has not been in the saddle since April, has ridden over 450 winners in his career, including the 2008 Ayr Gold Cup on Regal Parade and the Group 3 Autumn Stakes in 2016 on Best Solution.

Jockeys Kieran Shoemark, Callum Rodriguez and Kevin Lundie have returned from cocaine bans in the last year.

Amateur jockey Peter Bryan is serving a six month suspension having testing positive for the drug in 2019.

Legend Willie Carson was Flat champion jockey five times in an illustrious career.

