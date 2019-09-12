Local weather update – Videos

Latest:

Los Montesinos – CV-945 is closed from the roundabout at the edge of Montesinos direction orihuela.

CV-940 is closed the stretch from the roundabout of los monMesinos to San Miguel De Salinas and from the roundabout of Los Montesinos direction Benijofar

CV-943 is in good condition.

Closures also in the town centre because of flooding sewerage

Orihuela Hospital

Scenes from the hospital at orihuela, where 10 inches of rain fell in two hours… Nothing can cope with that.

Torrevieja has also had a great deal of rain. Urban transport is suspended and many roads are closed. Kep away from the seafront.