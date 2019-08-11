Barrosa Red fromthehorsesmouth.tips Haydock Park 6-1 winner

By Andrew Atkinson

Barrosa Red (6-1) trained by Andrew Balding was a successful selection by fromthehorsesmouth.tips when winning at Haydock Park under jockey Oisin Murphy.

Miss O’Connor (11-10) trained by William Haggas fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection, also obliged at Haydock, under Oisin Murphy.

At Newmarket fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Leaf Hopper (9-4) trained by John Gosden returned to the winner’s enclosure: “It was a very pleasing performance and hopefully she can improve further,” said Gosden.

Sir Busker (7-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew selection was placed at Haydock Park.

Visible Charm (5-2) fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew selection was placed at Newmarket.

Due to atrocious heavy rain swept blustery conditions at Haydock Park, Mickey, Ardiente, Wissahickton, Baby Steps, and Normandy Barriere, were all non runners.

At Newmarket fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections, Daarik, Nuits St Georges and Imperial Court were non runners.

Addeybb was successful in the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park, in the absence of Wissahickton.

Winning jockey Richard Kingscote said: “It’s heavy ground everywhere, but it suited, and she travelled safely.”

