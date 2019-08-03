Glorious Goodwood selections placed in seven race card on Day 4!’

‘Aktau, fromthehorsesmouth.tips flagged up at 10-1, backed down to 5-2, in a heavy gamble, wins.’

By Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent.

fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections on Day four of Glorious Goodwood were placed on the seven race card meeting on Friday at the Chichester, west Sussex track.

Aktau, 10-1 on Thursday, when flagged up by fromthehorsesmouth.tips was backed down on the opening show, 9-2, to 5-2, in a heavy gamble – that paid off – when landing the TDN Australia Handicap over 1m 3f.

Momkin (ew) in the betting at 8-1, when noted by fromthehorsesmouth.tips was backed in to 6-1, the Roger Charlton trained horse, ridden by Oisin Murphy, finishing third in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes G3. Turgenev was a non runner.

Royal Intervention (ew) (10-1) ridden by Frankie Dettori fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection, finished fifth in the 17 runner field, with Skybet paying five places.

Escobar (6-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each way selection ran third in the Unibet Golden Mile Handicap, with fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew selection Mojito (100-30) finishing sixth, with Skybet paying on six places in the 20 runners field.

In the King George Qatar Stakes G2 over 5f, fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Battash (1-4) trained by Charlie Hills and ridden by Jim Crowley, won a third King George.

In the Unibet Nursery over 6f fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew selection Dylan Vega (14-1) trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by T. Hamilton, finished second.

Desert Encounter (15-2) ridden by Jamie Spencer (featured ahead of Glorious Goodwood) landed the L’Ormarins Queens Plate Glorious Stakes G3, over 1m 3f, thwarting Sir Michael Stoute trained 4-6 shot Mirage Dancer, finishing second.

