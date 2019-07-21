2,500,000-1 eleven horse winning accumulator by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

By Andrew Atkinson
fromthehorsesmouth.tips correspondent
GUNNERY (1-6) opened the account of fromthehorsesmouth.tips 2,500,000-1 eleven horse winning accumulator on Saturday, the Nicky Henderson trained horse winning at Market Rasen, ridden by Nico De Bonneville.
Andrew Balding trained Fox Chairman (8-13) landed the bet365 Stakes at Newbury, with Silvestre De Souza up.
“He’s still green – and the ‘tacky’ ground and strong headwinds didn’t favour – but he managed to put the race to bed,” said De Souza.
Richard Fahey trained Cloudea (7-2) was a winning fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection at Ripon.
Mr Clarkson (5-1) was successful in winning the William Hill Cumbria Crystal Cup Handicap hurdle over 2m 6f at Cartmel.
David Pipe trained Mr Clarkson selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips beat Just A Tenner and Wells De Lune, under jockey Connor O’Farrell.
At Newmarket fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Torochica returned to the winners enclosure at 7-1. Little Stevie (6-4) was a winning tip at Market Rasen.
TUDHOPE GOES NAP
Montalvan (5-2) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection gained a win at Ripon for trainer Roger Fell, ridden by Danny Tudhope, completing a treble for the jockey, it being his 76th winner of the season.
“I gave Danny his instructions. He zipped out, and got onto the rails to get a good lead,” said Fell.
Fred (2-1) was successful at Haydock. Oti Ma Boati (9-4) trained by Richard Fahey gained a win under Tony Hamilton at Doncaster.
Spirit Power (14-1) trained by Eric Alston won at Haydock (*see article That’s the Spirit).
Funny Man (11-4) formerly trained by William Haggas, now with David O’Meara was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection at Doncaster – under Danny Tudhope – completing a fabulous 2,500,000-1 eleven horse winning accumulator.
“Funny Man stays further. I’d previously ridden him for William Haggas,” said Tudhope, who rode five winners on Saturday, to lead the Flat jockey racing championship ahead of Oisin Murphy in the race for the title.
“It’s the first time I’ve rode five winners – I’ve had four – and it’s a great feeling,” said Tudhope.
“I wouldn’t be here, only for David O’Meara and other successful trainers,” said Tudhope, who rode his first winner of the day on the Michael Bell trained Stone Circle.
*Each-way placed selections fromthehorsesmouth.tips
Newbury: Mighty Spirit 6-1; Cliffs Of Capri (13-2). Newmarket: Alternative Fact (8-1). Suzies Connoisseur (5-2). Ripon: Sarsons D’Or (4-1, bt nk). Roland Ward (5-2); Appointed (15-2). Doncaster: Debawtry (5-2). Market Rasen: Native Fighter (6-4). Cartmel: Wisecracker (2-1). King Golan (9-1).
fromthehorsesmouth.tips: Non runners. Newbury: Listen To The Wind. Haydock: The Resdev Way.
