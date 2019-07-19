Cartmel trainer James Moffatt’s dab-hand at local track featuring William Hill Cumbria Crystal Cup

By Andrew Atkinson

CARTMEL, Pit Farm based stables trainer James Moffatt, plays a hopeful dab-hand at his local Cumbrian picturesque course on Saturday – that features the William Hill Cumbria Crystal Cup.

Former jockey turned trainer Moffatt saddles Mega Double (3.05) ridden by Bryony Frost, the 10st 41b bottom weight, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

The Handicap Hurdle, over 2m 6f, has a winning purse of £15,335. David Pipe runner Mr Clarkson is also worthy of each way support.

Lakes showpiece-course Cartmel gets underway at 1.55pm, with Jonjo O’Neill trained Stony Steam, with G. Sheehan up, tipped to win.

Think Ahead (2.30) each-way selection, is another Moffatt fancy, with Charlotte Jones in the saddle, claiming 7lb, in the Banks Lyon Jewellery Lady Riders Handicap hurdle C3 over 2m 1f.

Oksana (3.45) a faller at the last fence last time out, when challenging for the lead, burdens 11st 12lb.

Oksana, trained by Sam England and ridden by Jonathan England, can defy top weight in winning the 32West Handicap Chase over 2m 1f. Wisecracker (3.45) is also tipped ew. King Golan (4.45).

Pretty Miss Mahler (4.50) trained by Michael Todhunter and ridden by R. D. Day is fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection in the McGuinness Feeds Handicap Chase.

She Got Fast (5.25) trained by James Moffatt and ridden by Charlotte Jones (7) is a fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, carrying a bottom weight of 10st.

MARKET RASEN gets under starters orders at 1.35pm with Gunnery, heavily odds on, trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico De Boinville, set to win the opener.

St Gallen and Valentino Dancer (2.10) are both each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Jedd O’Keeffe trained Native Fighter (2.45) ridden by Jonjo O’Neill junior is a fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection. More Bucks and Ronava (3.20) are both each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Angel Of Harem (3.55). Heydour (4.30) trained by Mick Channon and ridden by J. J. Burke is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Little Stevie (5.05) with Champion jockey Richard Johnson up, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

The post Cartmel trainer James Moffatt’s dab-hand at local track featuring William Hill Cumbria Crystal Cup appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.