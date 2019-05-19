Leader tips return 33,633 nine-horse winning accumulator. Thirsk 62-1 double. Newbury 35-1 treble. Prestbury Park each way Doncaster tip placed at 16-1

By Andrew Atkinson

SIR Michael Stoute’s Crystal Ocean and Queen Power – both tipped by The Leader at Newbury on Saturday – were part of a 33,633-1 nine-horse winning accumulator!

“Queen Power is a class filly – it was a good performance,” beamed Stoute, after jockey Sylvester de Sousa rode Queen Power to win the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies Trial Stakes over 1 mile and 2 furlongs.

“She was left with quite a lot to do, and we were not sure about the trip. Queen Power is well engaged, so let’s stop and think,” said Stoute, whose filly was clipped from 25-1 to 14-1 in the Investec Oaks betting.

Leader tip Breden, trained by Linda Jewell and ridden by Robert Winston, was successful in landing the Tornado handicap over 1 mile at Newbury, returning at 10-1, to complete a Newbury 35-1 treble.

At Newmarket in the Betway Fairway stakes over 1m 2f Leader tip Raise You (evens) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by David Probert, obliged.

Simon Crisford trained Leader selection Jash (10-11) ridden by David O’Neill, won the Betway King Charles II stakes over 7f.

Spanish City, trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan, selected in the Betway handicap over 7f was thwarted, after going down by a neck.

At Thirsk, Eric Alston trained Jabbarockie (4-1), ridden by Jason Hart, selected each way, was placed in a 16 runners field.

Thirsk tips Althiqa (3-1) and Admiralty (12-1) both won, to return a 62-1 double. Doncaster each way tip Prestbury Park (16-1) finished second in a 17 runners’ field.

Uttoxeter tip Southern Sam (1-5) obliged. At Bangor tips Cruising Bye (ew) (5-1) ran second, and Stockburn (3-1) was a winning selection.

